Rodney Scott, the chief patrol agent for the San Diego region, said Monday that 42 people were arrested for crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this weekend.

“We ended up making about 42 arrests. Only eight of those were females, and there were only a few children involved. The vast majority of those were adult males,” Mr. Scott told CNN.

On Sunday, a large group of migrants staying in Tijuana, Mexico, tried to force their way past a border fence, with some creating a hole in the wire. Some migrants threw rocks, and U.S. authorities pushed back at those trying to come through with tear gas.

“We’re in the process of building a new border wall here, but we don’t have it completed. There were some sections that had dilapidated border wall that was made out of scrap metal the military gave us,” Mr. Scott said. “The group breached a couple sections of that, actually tore down one small section, and started to rush across. And that’s another the time they started assaulting our agents, and we were able to hold them back using riot techniques.”

Customs and Border Protection closed the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday.

Mr. Scott said the migrants were “taunting” and throwing rocks at border agents. No agents were seriously hurt in the skirmish, but a few cars were damaged by the projectiles.

He claimed the majority of people involved in Sunday’s incident were mostly economic migrants not asylum seekers. Mr. Scott explained that he saw one group go past several border patrol units but not stop to make their claim.

“If they were truly asylum seekers, they would have just walked up with their hands up and surrendered. And that did not take place,” Mr. Scott said.





