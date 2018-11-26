Our news coverage plans. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

Oregon at 6 p.m.

CRABBERS LAWSUIT CLIMATE CHANGE

SALEM, Ore. - Commercial crabbers in Oregon and California are suing 30 fossil fuel companies, claiming they are to blame for climate change, which has hurt their industry. SENT: 400 words.

AVIST-HYDRO ONE SALE

SPOKANE, Wash. - Idaho public utility officials are raising questions about Spokane, Washington-based energy company Avista Corp.’s sale to a Canadian utility, and their concerns have the potential to unravel the $5.3 billion deal. Public utility commissions in Montana and Alaska have approved the sale, with decisions pending in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. SENT: 380 words.

NATIONAL MONUMENT INTERIOR

WASHINGTON- An internal watchdog has cleared Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of wrongdoing following a complaint that he redrew the boundaries of a national monument in Utah to benefit a state lawmaker and political ally. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS:

BKW—T25-ICYMI

NEW YORK - It was a great week of basketball north of the border with the Vancouver Showcase. Top-ranked Notre Dame won the inaugural Canadian tournament, rallying from a 14-point deficit in the first half to beat No. 9 Oregon State. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 840 words. AP Photos.

SOC—MLS SPORTING KC SINOVIC: Sporting Kansas City has signed longtime defender Seth Sinovic to a contract extension through next season, three days before facing Portland in the return match for the Western Conference championship.

ALSO:

-HOMICIDE CREAMERY: Police investigating homicide at northeast Oregon creamery.

-NORTH BEND SHOOTING: Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting estranged wife.

-PLASTIC BAG BAN: Salem City Council expected to ban carryout plastic bags.

-WATER MAIN BREAK: People in Gaston told to boil water after water main break.

-FATAL CRASH: Woman who died in Federal Way crash was from Portland.

The AP-Portland, Ore.





