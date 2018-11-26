BRYANT, Ala. (AP) - Investigators believe a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in Alabama.
News outlets report that deputies were called to a home in the community of Bryant late Saturday. Authorities say 36-year-old Joey Wayne Hollis and 48-year-old Kathryn Nichols were found dead.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says investigators believe Hollis fatally shot Nichols before shooting himself. Investigators say it appears the two had been in a relationship.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.