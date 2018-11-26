The announcement that a Chinese researcher had successfully delivered the first genetically edited human babies was met with both celebration and condemnation in a contentious debate over the ethics of modifying DNA to influence the human gene pool.

“I think this is justifiable,” George Church, a foremost expert on genetics at Harvard University and the first to outline genome sequencing, told The Associated Press.

Mr. Church was responding to the revelation that He Jiankui, a researcher from the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China, successfully modified the DNA of twin girls in embryo to prevent them from contracting HIV using CRISPR-Cas9.

Mr. Church compared the revelation as important a medical breakthrough as the first baby born from in vitro fertilization.

“This event might be analogous to Louise Brown in 1978,” Mr. Church, wrote in an email to NPR.

Mr. He revealed his medical breakthrough in interviews with The Associated Press and select researchers ahead of a second annual summit on human genome editing in Hong Kong.

Yet other researchers criticized Mr. He for operating outside of the community’s consensus on editing inheritable traits.

“This work is a break from the cautious and transparent approach of the global scientific community’s application of CRISPR-Cas9 for human germline editing,” Jennifer Doudna, a biochemist at the University of California Berkley and one of the earlier discoverers of CRISPR, told NPR.

“All of us that are here at this conference are struggling to figure out what was done and also whether the process was done properly. We just don’t know yet,” she said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.