The woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault says she’s cutting back on the security she’s had to have over the last two months, and said she’ll send money donated to her security needs to charities that help trauma survivors.

Christine Blasey Ford, whose compelling though unsubstantiated testimony threatened to detail Justice Kavanaugh, said she faced death threats after coming forward to detail a sexual assault she said she suffered three decades ago in high school.

Her friends and neighbors set up a GoFundMe online campaign to help pay for her needs, including the security and relocating her family.

They set an initial goal of $150,000. As of this week it was nearing $650,000 in pledges.

“The funds you have sent through GoFundMe have been a godsend. Your donations have allowed us to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves against frightening threats, including physical protection and security for me and my family, and to enhance the security for our home,” Ms. Blasey Ford posted to the GoFundMe page last week.

She said the money was used for housing, a home security system, and costs associated with her stay in Washington when she came to testify. She said the costs have “recently begun to taper off.”

Ms. Blasey Ford said she’ll be closing the account and whatever funds are left after she’s paid her security bills will be donated to a charity for trauma survivors.

The organizers of the funds had been strikingly secretive about their operations, declining to respond to messages about the cash they’ve raised.





