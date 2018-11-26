COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Columbia man has been shot and killed near a golf course.
The Columbia Missourian reports that the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Ahmonta Harris.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that officers responded Saturday night to a call about gunfire near the Lake of the Woods golf course and found him wounded inside a residence. He died at the scene.
