By - Associated Press - Monday, November 26, 2018

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Columbia man has been shot and killed near a golf course.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Ahmonta Harris.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that officers responded Saturday night to a call about gunfire near the Lake of the Woods golf course and found him wounded inside a residence. He died at the scene.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide