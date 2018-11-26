CVS Health and Aetna have received final state approval to compete its $69 billion merger and expect the deal to close this week, the companies said in a regulatory filing Monday.

The companies said the deal could close “on or about” Nov. 28, according to the regulatory filings.

CVS expected the transaction to be wrapped up before Thanksgiving, but last week the drugstore chain announced it still needed approval from two states. In total, 28 states had to approve the deal combining one of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains with a pharmacy benefit manager.

The U.S. Department of Justice approved the deal in October on the condition at CVS and Aetna divest overlapping Medicare Part D plans. Aetna said it would sell its Medicare Part D plan business to WellCare Health Plans.





