President Trump called on special counsel Robert Mueller Monday to interview “hundreds” of former campaign aides who had no contact with Russians, as Mr. Mueller prepares his final report on possible collusion with Moscow.

A day after prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz predicted the special counsel’s report will be “devastating” to the president, Mr. Trump said on Twitter that Mr. Mueller’s work is partisan and one-sided.

“When Mueller does his final report, will he be covering all of his conflicts of interest in a preamble, will he be recommending action on all of the crimes of many kinds from those ‘on the other side’(whatever happened to Podesta?), and will he be putting in statements from hundreds of people closely involved with my campaign who never met, saw or spoke to a Russian during this period?” the president tweeted.

He added, “So many campaign workers, people inside from the beginning, ask me why they have not been called (they want to be). There was NO Collusion & Mueller knows it!”

A spokesman for Mr. Mueller had no comment about the president’s accusations.

Earlier this year, Mr. Mueller referred to federal prosecutors in New York possible action on Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta, brother of former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, for failing to register his work supporting the Ukrainian government.

The president’s tweets came on the same day that former campaign aide George Papadopolous is scheduled to report to federal prison to serve a 14-day sentence for lying to federal authorities about his contact during the campaign with professor Joseph Mifsud, who reportedly has Russian connections and introduced Papadopolous to a woman falsely claiming to be the niece of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Papadopolous tweeted Monday, “Still can’t believe the day I am going to a federal prison camp, mainstream media says am going for my Russia contacts. I have never met a single Russian official in my life. I have, however, met many western intel sources—Joseph Mifsud—who people still call ‘Russian.’ Facts. USA.”

It’s not clear when Mr. Mueller will issue his final report. The president said before Thanksgiving that he has completed answering a list of written questions from the special counsel.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.