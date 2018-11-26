President Donald Trump is defending his administration’s response to Central American migrants who tried to illegally cross the border in Tijuana.

The action on Sunday prompted a chaotic clash that included U.S. agents firing choking tear gas into the crowds.

Trump said Monday at a campaign rally in Mississippi that he is sending the caravan members a clear message: “Turn around and go back home.”

He tells that crowd that “we don’t want those people in Mississippi” and that migrants are “not coming through anymore” illegally.

In the days leading up to the midterm elections, Trump likened the approaching caravans to an “invasion.”

His comments at one point prompted the crowd to chant, “Build that wall!”





