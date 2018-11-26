Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio’s newspapers:

The Marietta Times, Nov. 26

This is the time of the year when home safety experts warn us the danger of fire goes up. Colder weather means heating equipment shut off for months is put back in service. The Christmas season means some of us go all-out in decorating, sometimes overloading circuits and wires with hundreds, even thousands of decorative lights. And, let’s be honest, some people are experimenting with cooking techniques that result in burning more than just the food.

Sometimes burning candles or wax warmers get forgotten. (And, in addition to fire hazards, jar candles forgotten and burned down to almost nothing can result in broken glass, too.)

What if, despite all our precautions, fire breaks out in our homes? Will we and our loved ones be able to get out safely?

Our chances of escaping a fire are increased exponentially if we are alerted to it quickly. Hundreds of people each year die of smoke inhalation or because they are trapped by flames.

Smoke, heat and carbon dioxide/carbon monoxide detectors can give us the head start we need to survive fires in our homes.

Get one or more. Ensure they are in good operating condition. It could save your life.

The Plain Dealer, Nov. 25

Let’s be clear: The horrific killing eight days ago of Aisha Fraser Mason, allegedly at the hands of her estranged husband, Lance Mason, a former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge, was not caused by the administration of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson giving Mason a job after he got out of prison.

Rather, this tragedy is a morality tale about what-ifs: What if those with political connections hadn’t intervened to try to help Mason get out of prison early? What if the courts made it more of a priority to protect survivors of domestic violence?

Convicted violent felons - especially in domestic violence cases - must be subject upon release from prison to sufficient controls and supervision that they cannot easily perpetrate further harm to their victims, and they must be required to continue with regular anger management and counseling programs.

Of course, a determined perpetrator will often find a way to do harm. But it must be made as hard as possible. And friends of a seemingly nice guy (or nice gal) do him or her no favors by seeking to short-circuit the redemptive process of credible prosecution and sentences in keeping with the crime.

The Canton Repository, Nov. 16

Despite rate increase after rate increase over the past several years, sending a letter across the country at a cost of two quarters still qualifies as a bargain.

Especially when neither rain nor sleet nor gloom of night keeps postal carriers from completing their appointed rounds.

That 50-cent cost and other delivery charges paid by postal customers large (such as Amazon) and small bring in enough revenue to cover current USPS expenses. The postal service’s long-term expenses - particularly retiree benefits - are another matter, however, and because of government-dictated accounting, recent financial statements show the postal service lost about $2.7 billion in 2017, and its unfunded liabilities are approaching $125 billion.

So knowing that branch closings - carried out by the hundreds nationwide in recent years to help improve the bottom line - always loom, we find ourselves less concerned where a branch is located than whether one exists at all.

With the issues facing the U.S. Postal Service today, an open branch, wherever it’s located, is reason to be thankful. Send a card. By mail.

The Sandusky Register, Nov. 25

In 2014, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, now the governor-elect, took over an investigation of the Put-In-Bay Police Department, but he accomplished little. Nobody went to prison; nothing of significance changed. Now the village government, as a whole, has been under investigation by DeWine for almost two years now, with no resolution. Village Mayor Bernard “Mac” McCann was indicted on a felony charge for having an unlawful interest in a village contract. It’s a legitimate concern that there might be a connection between a possibly corrupt police department, and the alleged corruption of others in the government that still is not fully known.

It’s difficult to comprehend how much damage police caused - just from the instances that are known.

Karl Goss suffered brain injuries during a Labor Day brawl in 2016. He was permanently disabled and was on a ventilator until his death earlier this month. “What happened to the family is unthinkable. You would not wish this upon your worst enemy,” said Cleveland attorney Jordan Lebovitz, who represents Goss’ family in what is now a wrongful death lawsuit.

We hope the truth comes out when the Goss’ lawsuit goes to trial next year, and we hope Mike DeWine does a better job addressing corruption in the future than he’s done in the past.

