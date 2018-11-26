The chair of the California Democratic Party is temporarily stepping aside during an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Eric Bauman’s leave of absence began Monday afternoon. Party spokesman Mike Roth says it will continue through the conclusion of an outside investigation.

A party vice chair has accused Bauman of sexually harassing and assaulting several anonymous accusers during party functions. Daraka Larimore-Hall has not named the alleged victims.

The party’s first vice chair Alex Rooker will serve as acting chair.

Bauman says taking a leave is the best way to ensure the investigation’s independence and integrity.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.