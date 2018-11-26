The California Democratic Party is investigating its chairman, Eric Bauman, amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Daraka Larimore-Hall, the second vice chair of the party, has filed an official complaint with the party’s human resources department demanding Mr. Bauman be removed after two alleged victims and a witness came forward saying he “sexually harassed, and in some cases sexually assaulted, individuals during Party functions,” Mr. Larimore-Hall said.

Mr. Larimore-Hall wrote in a letter sent to the party that he believed the victims, whose stories illustrated “a clear and escalating pattern” of Mr. Bauman’s “horrific and dehumanizing behavior,” The Sacramento Bee reported.

Mr. Bauman said in a statement Saturday night that an investigation into the allegations would be handled by “a respected outside investigator” in order to ensure the alleged victims are “treated with respect and free from any concerns of retaliation.”

“I take seriously any allegation brought forward by anyone who believes they have been caused pain,” Mr. Bauman said. “I look forward to putting these allegations behind us and moving forward as unified Democrats.”





