RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Rapid City.
The fire in a detached garage was reported about 1:30 a.m. Monday. The Rapid City Journal reports police officers found an injured person at the scene, who taken to the hospital.
Once firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found in the garage. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rapid City police and fire and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
