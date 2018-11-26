FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say three central Georgia sheriff’s deputies won’t face charges in the fatal shooting of a woman at her home.

WMAZ-TV quotes a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as saying a prosecutor has cleared the officers after a review by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The agency investigated last month’s fatal shooting of 42-year-old Ida Christy Stiles during a confrontation. Relatives say she had a history of mental illness and that officers had been to the home before.

The sheriff’s office says the officers shot the woman during a call in which she was holding an air pistol.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office released a letter from interim District Attorney Elizabeth Bobbitt saying the shooting was justified and the officers acted within the scope of their duties.





