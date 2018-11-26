An analysis of federal data compared with the migrant caravan population from Central America potentially offers some new insight.

“The number of Hispanic babies aborted in 2015 in the 31 states and the District of Columbia that report abortion numbers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (72,056) outnumbered the migrants estimated to be in the current caravan from Central America (approximately 10,000) by about seven to one, according to new abortion data published by the federal agency,” wrote Emily Ward in a report for CNSNews.com released Monday.



“There were more Hispanic babies aborted in New York City alone in 2015 (17,391), than there are people in the caravan,” Ms. Ward said.

Released Friday, the CDC report on “abortion surveillance” in the U.S. during 2015 found that women of Hispanic ethnicity had 72,056 abortions in 2015 in the 31 reporting states and the District of Columbia. The numbers exceeds the number of non-Hispanic white women who had abortions.

By comparison, there are an estimated 10,000 migrants in the caravan from Central America, according to both The Washington Post and The New York Times.

The CDC does not collect abortion data from every state because the reporting is voluntary. Ms. Ward said that there were 19 states that did not report those numbers: California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.





