ST. LOUIS (AP) - An investigator says a 46-year-old Missouri doctor impregnated a 16-year-old Kentucky girl and planned to marry her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. attorney’s office investigator Donya Jackson said during a detention hearing that suspended St. Louis University Hospital Dr. Ashu Joshi met the teen while treating her mother. The teen originally wanted to talk to Joshi about becoming a doctor. She then became his baby sitter before the two began having sex.

Jackson says the teen’s mother knew they were “dating” but didn’t want them having sex.

A transcript of the hearing was made public Nov. 15, when Joshi was released from jail on bail. He’s pleaded not guilty to charges of producing and receiving of child pornography and transporting a minor across state lines for sex.

