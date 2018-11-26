Jerome Corsi, an associate of Roger Stone, said Monday he will refuse a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller.

“They can put me in prison the rest of my life. I am not going to sign a lie,” Mr. Corsitold CNN.

He said he is unsure what will come next now that he has rejected the plea deal.

Mr. Corsitold The Associated Press on Friday he was negotiating a deal with the special counsel, but did not elaborate on the details.

Mr. Mueller’s team looked into Mr. Corsi, who formerly worked with the conspiracy website InfoWars, because of his connection to WikiLeaks and Mr. Stone, a former Trump campaign aide.

Investigators are probing Mr. Stone’s ties to WikiLeaks and whether he knew about the DNC email hack before those emails were published.

On Nov. 12, Mr. Corsi said he expected to be indicted by the special counsel’s team on a YouTube livestream and that he felt they were setting a “perjury trap” for him.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.