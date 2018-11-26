DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Des Moines man accused of throwing into a dumpster a kennel with an emaciated dog trapped inside has pleaded not guilty.

Polk County court records say the pleas were filed electronically Saturday for 35-year-old Derrick Peterson. The charges: animal neglect and abandonment of cats and dogs. A pretrial conference is scheduled Dec. 18.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says a passer-by found the Chihuahua Nov. 2 in a dumpster in Des Moines’ River Bend neighborhood and took the starving dog to Animal Rescue League.

League veterinarians say the dog, dubbed “Oscar,” weighed just 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and was suffering from a loss of muscle mass and fur as well as intestinal parasites. His fur was stained from being caged in his own filth for a long period.





