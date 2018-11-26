By - Associated Press - Monday, November 26, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Milwaukee’s west side.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was serving a warrant in the neighborhood when the shooting occurred Monday morning.

A suspect is in custody. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is on the scene.


