MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Milwaukee’s west side.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was serving a warrant in the neighborhood when the shooting occurred Monday morning.
A suspect is in custody. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is on the scene.
