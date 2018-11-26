By - Associated Press - Monday, November 26, 2018

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - Leavenworth police say a 74-year-old woman fatally shot a man who she thought was trying to burglarize her home.

Police Chief Pat Kitchens says when officers responded to the woman’s call early Saturday they found the 41-year-old suspect, Ralph Byrd Jr., of Leavenworth suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Leavenworth Times reports Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kitchens says the woman suffered a “medical event” after the shooting and was taken to a hospital but was expected to survive.

Kitchens says the focus of the investigation will be to determine if Byrd was committing a burglary when he was shot.

