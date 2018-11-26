By - Associated Press - Monday, November 26, 2018

MABLETON, Ga. (AP) - Police say an Atlanta-area resident shot a man breaking into his car.

Cobb County police spokesman Wayne Delk tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the man was shot at a home in Mableton early Monday.

Police say the initial investigation has determined that the resident was trying to stop the man from breaking into his car. Delk says the resident went outside to check and during the confrontation shot the man in his legs.

The man was taken to a hospital but his condition was unclear Monday morning.

Delk says police are still investigating.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com


