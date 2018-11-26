HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) - Police say a dog was shot and killed in the Connecticut town of Harwinton over the weekend.

Authorities say the dog was shot Sunday and later died at a veterinarian’s office.

No other information on the dog’s death has been released.

State troopers and local animal control officers are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact State Police.





