FORT KENT, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine are investigating the death of a man in a Fort Kent apartment.
They’ve identified him as 49-year-old Daren Charette. He was found dead Sunday afternoon.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
Police say detectives have been conducting interviews to determine the circumstances of the death and say there is no threat to the public.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.