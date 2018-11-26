MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a gunman firing into a car on Interstate 10 in southwest Alabama shot his 9-year-old daughter in the shoulder.
Mobile police say the girl’s injuries aren’t life-threatening, and no names have been released.
But a police statement say a man repeatedly fired into a vehicle while the girl was riding with her mother in Mobile on Sunday night.
The girl was struck at least once, and emergency workers took her to a hospital for treatment.
Police haven’t announced any arrests.
