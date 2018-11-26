By - Associated Press - Monday, November 26, 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Police say a barber shop owner in Mississippi has been shot to death by men wearing clown masks.

News outlets reported the Jackson Police Department said officers were called to a barber shop around 1 p.m. Sunday and found 41-year-old Marcus Hamblin in his vehicle.

Hamblin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police four armed men in a dark sedan approached the victim and shots were fired. The suspects then left.

Cpl. Colendula Green said officers have not determined a motive yet. No arrests have been made.


