COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a senior enlisted leader stationed at Schriever Air Force Base died in a rock climbing accident.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 37-year-old Senior Master Sgt. Harold Mosley II was climbing in the Badger Mountain area Friday when he fell. Other climbers carried out his body.

Base spokeswoman Jennifer Thibault says Mosley, who lived in Peyton, arrived at Schriever in June and was the National Space Defense Center’s senior enlisted leader.

Badger Mountain is an 11,295-foot (3,443-meter) peak northwest of Lake George.

