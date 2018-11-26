MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Bond is set at $50,000 for a teenager charged with shooting a man outside a Mississippi shopping mall while Black Friday sales were going on.

Meridian police tell media outlets that 19-year-old Jarvonta Lanier faces charges including aggravated assault and gang activity.

Police say a man was shot in the hand in the parking lot outside Bonita Lakes Mall on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Police Sgt. Dareall Thompson says the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the two men going back several years.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim, and it’s unclear whether Lanier has an attorney to speak on his behalf.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.