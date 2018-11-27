HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Leaders of an Alabama city are meeting behind closed doors following the shooting death of a black man at a shopping mall.

The Hoover City Council met publicly for about two minutes Tuesday before voting unanimously to go into executive session.

Council President Gene Smith says the discussion is about the “legal ramifications” of impending litigation.

Smith didn’t elaborate on any potential suit. But the session comes just five days after a Hoover police officer shot and killed a man inside Alabama’s largest shopping mall on Thanksgiving night.

Relatives of the shooting victim, 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., have been represented by a civil rights lawyer since his death.

A town hall and prayer meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 16th Street Baptist Church.





