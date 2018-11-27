From Thursday through Dec. 28, Occidental Grill & Seafood (1475 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) will offer a special three-course pre-theater menu, priced at $55 per person, while the Washington Ballet performs “The Nutcracker” at the nearby Warner Theater.

Each Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. is jazz night at Bastille (606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria). Clarinetist and saxophonist Nathalie Braux will play American and French selections. The restaurant’s Wednesday night “halfway to Friday” offers $12 steak frites, $8 burgers and $6 mussels.

The Bombay Club (815 Connecticut Ave. NW) celebrates its 30th anniversary in December. In honor of the occasion, Executive Chef Nilesh Singhvi will prepare a four-course, prix fixe menu priced at $65 per person. It features a selection of classic Indian dishes that have rotated on and off the restaurant’s menu since its 1988 opening. A complimentary glass of champagne will be presented to all guests who dine during December.

The second Farmstead Evening dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Siren by Robert Wiedmaier (1515 Rhode Island Ave. NW) with Element Shrub, a family-run business honoring the Colonial tradition of preserving fruit for cooking and consuming. The four-course, prix fixe menu with beverage pairings is priced at $110.

Red’s Table (11150 South Lakes Drive, Reston) is hosting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 a tasting dinner priced at $95 per person, showcasing a variety of wines from Treveri Cellars in Washington’s Columbia Valley. Each of the five courses will be accompanied by a different Treveri sparkling wine.

It’s truffle season, and Bibiana Osteria Enoteca (1100 New York Ave. NW) is offering white truffles on a variety of dishes during December. Each special incorporates 3 grams of white truffles with prices ranging from $35 to $75 per dish. A three-course white truffle tasting menu, priced at $150 per person, is also available.

Boundary Stone (116 Rhode Island Ave. NW) will host the annual Atlas toy drive from 5-11 p.m. Dec. 13, when guests can bring an unwrapped toy and receive a free beer from Atlas Brew Works. The toys will be given to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church to be handed out to neighborhood children, and Santa will make an appearance from 5-8 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, Boundary Stone’s happy hour will be extended from 4-10 p.m. Beginning at 10:30 p.m., local band Reed Appleseed will ring in the new year.

Sababa (3311 Connecticut Ave. NW) will celebrate Hanukkah from Sunday through Dec. 10 with a special to-go menu consisting of hummus, a choice of Israeli salad or potato latkes, a choice of featured entrees and dessert. The menu is priced at $35 per person. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance of pickup.

On Christmas Eve, La Tomate (1701 Connecticut Ave. NW) will offer a traditional Italian Feast of Seven Fishes. The restaurant offers a “traditional Italian Capodanno” on New Year’s Eve, when Italians eat pork, representing the richness of life, and lentils, symbolizing wealth.

Blue Duck Tavern (1201 24th St. NW) will serve an a la carte dinner from 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, the “lunch into dinner” service will be available from noon to 8 p.m. The holiday three-course menu is priced at $135 for adults and $55 for children. The Blue Duck Lounge will offer its late-night menu from 10:30 p.m. to close.

The Lounge is the venue for a New Year’s Eve celebration. An a la carte menu will be available from 5 p.m. to midnight, along with live music until 1 a.m. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. In the Blue Duck Tavern, the new year will be celebrated with a four-course, prix fixe menu with a champagne toast for the table. Dinner will be priced at $165 per person and will be served from 5:30-11 p.m.

The special tea service at The Hay-Adams hotel (800 16th St. NW) will take place in the Lafayette Room at 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Sundays in December. Tea, priced at $75 per adult and $35 for children, includes a glass of Taittinger champagne and a tiered tray of savory and sweet selections.

If you happen to be on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for the holidays, The Stewart (3 Federal St., Easton) is holding the Kenmuir Tasting on Dec. 27 from 5-10 p.m. For $25, guests can taste three 1-ounce pours of single malt Scotch whisky. Tasters can choose one of two special dishes to accompany the whisky. Next year, tastings from different regions of Scotland will take place on the last Wednesday of every month from 5-10:30 p.m.





