President Trump ridiculed the former top vote-counter in heavily Democratic Broward County and implied via ridicule that she was an electoral cheat.

“Brenda Snipes, in charge of voting in Broward County, Florida, was just spotted wearing a beautiful dress with 300 I VOTED signs on it,” Mr. Trump wrote in a tweet Tuesday night.

“Just kidding,” he continued, “she is a fine, very honorable and highly respected voting tactician!”

Brenda Snipes, in charge of voting in Broward County, Florida, was just spotted wearing a beautiful dress with 300 I VOTED signs on it. Just kidding, she is a fine, very honorable and highly respected voting tactician! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

Ms. Snipes resigned as Broward County’s election supervisor under heavy fire for incompetence and possible corruption during this month’s recount battles in the state’s razor-thin-margin races for governor and U.S. senator.

Broward County was the slowest of Florida’s major counties to complete election returns, missing several legally-mandated deadlines and losing about 2,000 ballots that had been included in the election-night count but not in the machine recount.

Republicans from former Gov. Jeb Bush, who appointed her in 2003, to Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Rick Scott, had all called for her resignation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.