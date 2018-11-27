GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - A former director of a transit agency in western Michigan who pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Linda LeFebre learned her punishment Monday. She earlier entered the plea after authorities say she overpaid herself for over 750 hours of work over a four-year period.

LeFebre apologized, saying she’s working to be a much more honest person.

Authorities say LeFebre had about $32,000 in unauthorized pay with Macatawa Area Transit. They say she also used a corporate credit card to purchase items for herself and family members.

LeFebre has paid more than $44,000 in restitution.

Macatawa Area Transit, known as MAX, serves the Holland and Zeeland areas. LeFebre resigned in April after being placed on administrative leave during the investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.