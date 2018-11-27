SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A man accused in what authorities describe as the largest heroin and fentanyl bust in South Dakota has pleaded guilty in federal court.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says Andy Ontiveros of South Gate, California has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl. Parsons says Ontiveros was arrested in Minnehaha County in May after officers say they found 264 grams of heroin and 993 grams of fentanyl hidden inside his vehicle.
The Argus Leader reports Ontiveros is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Jan. 14. The minimum sentence for Ontiveros’ charge is 10 years in federal prison with a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
