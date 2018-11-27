Former FBI Director James B. Comey repeated his request to testify publicly before Congress in a Tuesday interview with a Boston public radio station.

Last week, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, issued subpoenas for Mr. Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to come before lawmakers and answer questions next week as part of a joint committee investigation into decisions made by the Justice Department related to the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr. Comey, who is scheduled to testify next week, said he is open to speaking with the panels, but wants his testimony public to avoid having his statements leaked to the press.

“The investigation by those two committees have had a series of behind-closed-door interviews with FBI people followed immediately by leaks and distortion by people in the room so the best anecdote is to ask me questions and let all of America watch,” he said in the interview.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, defended Mr. Comey’s desire for a public hearing over the weekend. Mr. Gowdy said in a television interview the former FBI director is “right” about the leaks and suggested videotaping the interview behind closed doors to avoid a “carnival” atmosphere in a public hearing.





