SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state judge has sealed video, transcripts and recordings in the case of teen accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School last year.

KREM-TV reports Caleb Sharpe’s attorney, Bevan Maxey, had filed a motion earlier this year in Spokane County Superior Court requesting for pieces of evidence to be sealed from the public, claiming they were sensational and don’t offer valuable information.

The evidence included the videotaped statement Sharpe gave to police, the interview transcript, surveillance video, and photographs of the victims and school hallway.

Sharpe is accused of opening fire at the school on Sept. 13, 2017, wounding three girls and killing classmate Sam Strahan.

He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault.

___

Information from: KREM-TV, http://www.krem.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.