HOUSTON (AP) - Police in Houston say a man is dead after a shooting with police on the city’s west side.

Police Chief Art Acevedo says the man was found dead about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, several hours after the shooting.

The man’s name has not been released.

Acevedo says that shortly before 1 a.m., the man went into a restaurant where he was denied entry on Monday because he was carrying a gun. Acevedo says the man shot and wounded a restaurant employee, then went to game room next door where police found him in an attic.

Acevedo says an officer fired once after hearing a gunshot and the man was not seen again until he was found dead.

Acevedo said it’s not yet known whether the man shot himself or was shot by the officer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.