ALFRED, Maine (AP) - A man says a defrocked priest on trial in Maine began sexually abusing him when he was about 9 years old.

The man testified Tuesday that Ronald Paquin taught him how to drive during trips to Kennebunkport in the 1980s, letting him sit on his lap and sharing a bed with him at motels.

He said the Massachusetts priest reassured him that touching was normal. He also said he believes the priest drugged his drinks.

Paquin is on trial in Maine for 31 counts related to the assault of two boys between 1985 and 1988 in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Paquin spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for sexually assaulting an altar boy in that state. He was released in 2015, and was taken into custody in Maine last year.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com





