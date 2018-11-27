HONOLULU (AP) - A mixed martial arts fighter accused of punching his wife and fellow fighter has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault in Hawaii.
Arnold Berdon appeared in Honolulu District Court for the first time on Monday since his arrest last week.
His wife, Rachael Ostovich Berdon, sought a temporary restraining order alleging he punched her in the head, face and ribs, fracturing her eye socket early last week after a night out with family.
She says she fell to the ground, gasped for air and escaped through a balcony.
She withdrew from her UFC fight against Paige VanZant scheduled for January because of her injuries.
Arnold Berdon’s attorney David Hayakawa declined to comment.
Berdon remains free after posting $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.
