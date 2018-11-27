WASILLA, Alaska (AP) - A 33-year-old woman died when she was struck as she walked along a rural Wasilla road.
Alaska State Troopers say Tammy Mclinn of Wasilla died in the hit-and-run crash.
A witness just before 9:30 a.m. Monday called 911 to report finding a woman dead along Vine Road southwest of the Wasilla Airport.
Troopers identified Mclinn from previous contacts.
Investigators say she apparently was struck by a 1990s model Chevrolet truck or sport utility vehicle.
Troopers are encouraging people to call if they have knowledge of the crash.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.