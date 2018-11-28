VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) - State officials say one person has died after being shot by a law enforcement officer in northeastern Minnesota.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the shooting happened Tuesday in Virginia. Local police and St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity and found someone in the street. The BCA hasn’t said what prompted an officer to shoot, but said a knife was recovered at the scene.

The person was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia Hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The officer involved is on standard administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.