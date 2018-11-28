WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - The second of four family members charged with killing eight people from another family is set for arraignment in southern Ohio.

Twenty-seven-year-old George Wagner IV will be arraigned Wednesday in Pike County court.

Wagner, his parents and his brother are charged with aggravated murder and other counts in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family. An attorney who has represented the Wagners has said they’ll be vindicated.

Wagner’s brother, 26-year-old Edward “Jake” Wagner, has pleaded not guilty and been held without bond. Arraignments are scheduled Thursday for 48-year-old Angela Wagner and Tuesday for 47-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

Jake Wagner had a daughter with one of the victims, Hanna Rhoden. Authorities have suggested a custody dispute over the girl was a possible motive.





