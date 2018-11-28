LYNDHURST, Ohio (AP) - Bond has been set at $5 million for a man accused of setting fire to a suburban Cleveland home and killing a woman and her 8-year-old daughter.

A Lyndhurst Municipal Court judge set the bond Wednesday for Dominique Swopes. The 27-year-old Mayfield Heights man has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated arson and receiving stolen property in the Nov. 20 deaths of his neighbors, 41-year-ssld Rebecca Pletnewski and 8-year-old Olivia Schneider. Authorities say Pletnewski was fatally stabbed before her Mayfield Heights home was set on fire and her daughter died at a hospital from smoke inhalation. Authorities say Swopes had four of Pletnewski’s rings, valued at more than $1,000.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday at the office of Swopes‘ attorney.

___

This story has been corrected to show that defendant’s name is Dominique Swopes, not Dominque Swopes





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.