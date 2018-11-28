SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man accused of stealing a photo of an early 20th century apostle in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could face other charges involving stolen rare items.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for 29-year-old Kevin Schuwer of Orem for charges of theft and burglary after authorities allege he stole a photo of Orson F. Whitney from Utah State University’s library.

According to charging documents, Schuwer was captured on camera taking the photo in mid-October.

According to a search warrant filed by police at Brigham Young University, Schuwer also stole an original photo of Joseph Smith.

BYU police say Schuwer admitted during an interview to taking the photo and six rare books.

Schuwer did not return the newspaper’s message seeking comment.

