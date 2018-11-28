Bruce Springsteen has accused President Trump of committing a “crime against humanity” by sowing divisiveness among Americans.

The “Born in the U.S.A.” musician made the remark in an wide-ranging interview published by Esquire Magazine on Tuesday while touching on the topic of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump “has no interest in uniting the country, really, and actually has an interest in doing the opposite and dividing us, which he does on an almost daily basis,” said Mr. Springsteen. “So that’s simply a crime against humanity, as far as I’m concerned.”

“It’s an awful, awful message to send out into the world if you’re in that job and in that position. It’s just an ugly, awful message. You are intentionally trying to disenfranchise a large portion of Americans. I mean, you are simply … that’s unforgivable,” the musician added.

The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Mr. Springsteen, 69, supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 U.S. presidential race, and he performed at a rally held by her campaign in Philadelphia on the eve of her losing the election to Mr. Trump.

“I do believe we’ll survive Trump,” Mr. Springsteen said in the Esquire interview. “But I don’t know if I see a unifying figure on the horizon. That worries me. Because the partisanship and the country being split down the middle is something that’s gravely dangerous.”





