David Hogg now wants to raise your taxes.

The gun-control advocate took to Twitter on Wednesday to push a new form of anti-gun law, using the Congress’s power to tax.

“Congress ought to create a federal tax on gun sales to fund gun violence research,” he wrote.

— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 28, 2018

Reaction to his tweet fell along predictable party lines. One commenter sarcastically said “Stop making sense David, the Kochs hate that,” while another urged him to run for Congress (something he has publicly said he might do).

The hostile comments included “We will still buy our guns young wimp” and “How about we tax free speech as well. But we all don’t have billionaires funding us.”

Several people even mentioned an idea once satirically floated by comedian Chris Rock.

“Tax the hell out of bullets,” suggested “FL_lewoo.”

— FL_lewoo 🌊🌊🌊 (@FL_lewoo) November 28, 2018





