DENVER (AP) - Jordan Davis was 10-of-20 shooting and scored 25 points with six assists and Northern Colorado withstood Denver’s second-half rally to win 88-72 on Wednesday night.

Jonah Radebaugh added 17 points with four of the Bears’ 13-pointers while Sam Masten added 11 points and six assists with the team shooting 52 percent, including 48 percent from the arc. Northern Colorado (4-1) had a 34-32 rebounding edge and has outrebounded all of its opponents this season.

Ade Murkey was 13 of 19 and scored a career-high 31 points for the Pioneers (2-5). Ronnie Harrell Jr. added 12 points.

The Bears led 48-29 at halftime but the Pioneers used a 23-11 run to cut the lead to seven with 12:16 left. Northern Colorado responded with a 9-0 run that included a dunk by Bodie Hume that turned into a 3-point play. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.