DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Colorado sheriff’s deputy.

Sue Lindsay, a spokeswoman for the Adams County District Attorney’s Office, told KUSA-TV in Denver of the decision Wednesday.

The suspect, 23-year-old Dreion Dearing, has been charged with first-degree murder for the January death of Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm.

Investigators say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of Denver on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind the house. They said the man pulled out a handgun and fired.

Gumm died at a nearby hospital.

Colorado Gov.-elect Jared Polis has said he doesn’t support the death penalty and would sign a bill to abolish it.

