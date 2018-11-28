WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts town’s former tax collector who stole about $250,000 in municipal funds has been sentenced to a year in prison.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 66-year-old Marcia Langelier was sentenced Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a year in prison after pleading guilty to charges of embezzlement by a municipal officer and making false entries in corporate books.

Langelier has been ordered to pay restitution, which will be determined at a later hearing.

Prosecutors say the former Barre tax collector stole money from 2005 into 2011 while serving in the elected position. Officials say Langelier changed town records to hide the thefts. Prosecutors say she used the stolen funds on gambling.

