FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Two Michigan brothers convicted of lesser charges in a second trial after an appeals court threw out their second-degree murder convictions have been sentenced to prison.

Keonte and Marquel Sadler were granted new trials because of incomplete jury instructions during the first round. The Flint men were charged in the fatal shooting of a man behind a Flint liquor store in 2014.

The Flint Journal reports Keonte Sadler was sentenced Tuesday to 15 to 22½ years for manslaughter. He also was convicted of gun crimes. It’s a lighter punishment than his minimum 50-year term for murder from the first trial .

Marquel Sadler was convicted of gun crimes and sentenced to at least three years. He was acquitted of murder charges in the second trial. Lawyers argued self-defense.

