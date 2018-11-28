JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A former Mississippi food stamp fraud investigator will plead guilty to extorting money from convenience store owners who violated regulations.

Frank Saddler of Ridgeland filed notice Wednesday in federal court in Jackson, saying he has struck a plea bargain with prosecutors.

Criminal charges were filed against Saddler in October and he waived indictment, usually signalling a defendant is cooperating. He’s free on $10,000 bail.

Prosecutors say Saddler investigated criminal violations of rules of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Mississippi’s Department of Human Services. The state administers the federal program.

The charge says Saddler extorted money in 2014 and 2015 from store owners charged with crimes.

He faces up to 20 years in prison. Saddler would be required to pay restitution, if convicted, and prosecutors demand he forfeit any gains.





