NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A former executive of a defunct South Carolina charter airline has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for defrauding customers out of millions of dollars.

Kay Ellison and a co-defendant were convicted in March on counts including conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud.

Prosecutors alleged Ellison and Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours CEO Judy Tull stole from an escrow account containing money for future travel.

At Wednesday’s sentencing in New Jersey, a judge sentenced Ellison to 94 months and ordered her to pay $19.6 million in restitution.

Tull awaits sentencing. Both women are from Edenton, North Carolina.

Former company chief financial officer Robert Keilman of Marlboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.





